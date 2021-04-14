Hospital plans event to honor COVID victims

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A ceremony will be held this weekend, weather permitting, to remember and celebrate the lives of those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pickens County.

As of Saturday, that number was around 280, according to Wanda Waldrop, a scheduler at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital.

The remembrance celebration is set to be held from 3-4 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn of AnMed Health Cannon Hospital. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Saturday, April 24.

“We’re going to put some balloons out on the fitness trail, put up a banner, have a

