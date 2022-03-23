House candidate faces DUI charge after fiery crash

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — Days before making another run for a seat in the South Carolina State House, Easley resident Allan Quinn was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fiery crash in Easley last week.

Quinn, of Satterfield Road, was arrested earlier this month by the Easley Police Department and later released on a $997 personal recognizance bond.

An incident report said an officer was called at 12:29 a.m. March 23 to a single-car crash “that was engulfed in

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login