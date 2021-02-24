House honors Daniel High football team
S.C. House Rep. Jerry Carter recently presented a resolution passed by the South Carolina House of Representatives recognizing and honoring the Daniel High School football team for its successful year and winning the Class 3A state championship. The resolution was approved unanimously by all 124 members of the House. Pictured, from left, are Carter, Daniel athletic director Tommy Plumblee, head coach Jeff Fruster and principal Shannon Sharkey.
Courtesy photo