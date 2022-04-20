HOW TO TAKE PART IN APRIL 28 VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING
COUNTY — The state Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a virtual public hearing at 6:30 p.m. April 28 to accept oral comments on a draft permit to increase the maximum annual disposal amount for a proposed landfill on S.C. Highway 93 east of Liberty.
Anyone may participate remotely using a phone or computer.
Registration is required prior to the date of the hearing. To register, go to https://forms.office.com/g/8jCvBsprgP.
A copy of the draft permit and other pertinent information can be found at: https://scdhec.gov/environment/environmental-sites-projects-permits-interest/mrr-highway-93-class-2-landfill.
Oral comments will be transcribed by a licensed court reporter at the virtual hearing.
Written comments will be accepted through May 7 and may be submitted by email or U.S. Mail to:
Justin Koon, Manager
DHEC Bureau of Land and Waste Management
2600 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
Phone: (803) 898-1339
Email: koonjt@dhec.sc.gov