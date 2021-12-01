Humane Society in need again

The dogs and cats of Pickens County need your help.

Yes, again.

I’ve written this story several times since 2014, when Pickens County cut back its funding of the Pickens County Humane Society.

The county Humane Society is not connected to the national Humane Society and gets no funding from it. Prior to 2014, it had been getting $60,000 a year from the county to help with the costs of operating its animal shelter on Five Forks Road near Liberty.

It had also been surviving partly off some money that had been left by a benefactor prior to that, which has

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login