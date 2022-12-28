Hundreds of wreaths laid on veterans’ graves

By Ann Warmuth

For the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County celebrated National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, with more than 400 volunteers laying more than 1,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves at multiple cemeteries across the county.

The Fort Prince George chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution moderated the seven ceremonies, which included presentations of ceremonial remembrance wreaths for the seven military branches and one in honor of prisoners of war and service members missing in action.

The wreaths, made by the Worcester Wreath Company of Columbia Falls, Maine, are presented by a veteran or civilian honoring a veteran for their service to our

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login