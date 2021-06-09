‘I keep growing and growing’
Busy summer in store for Easley native, former ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Ansley Burns is ready to get back out and sing.
The 14-year-old Easley native, known across the nation for her appearances on “America’s Got Talent,” has a busy summer of performances planned.
She’ll perform from 1-2 p.m. this Saturday at the Bounce Back, a family fun carnival at the Pickens County Performing
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login