I speak to the trees

I have a confession to make…

I talk to my plants.

Whether they can hear me or not is questionable — but they certainly talk to me.

“Hey, Señor TaterBug! How about some water over here!” one of my banana pepper plants hollered as I walked by.

“Can’t you see it’s going to be raining in a few minutes?” I replied, patiently. “And my name’s not TaterBug!”

JoJo — that’s his name — just glared at me and muttered in Spanish about something

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login