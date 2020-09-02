‘I wish that on nobody’

City official shares virus experience

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — Pickens City Councilman Rev. Isaiah Scipio said he believed, like many people, that coming down with COVID-19 couldn’t happen to him.

“It happened to me,” he said.

Scipio spoke recently with Pickens City COVID Task Force members Norm Rentz and Dr. Jim Mahanes during a Facebook Live video.

Scipio, the senior pastor at O’Zion Baptist Church in Seneca, said he and eight other members of his church contracted COVID-19.

Scipio began feeling weakness and shortness of breath.

“My heart rate for two days was 128, 130 beats per minute,” he said. “That’s way past stroke level.”

The virus attacks victims physically and mentally, Scipio said.

He experienced “anxiety, insomnia and just total

