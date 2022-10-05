Inside This Week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY

Green Wave pull off breathtaking comeback win over rival Pickens 3B, Daniel destroys Walhalla in second half 2B, > Red devils give Abbeville first-half scare 4B, > Pickens can’t hang on to beat Easley 5B, Clemson silences doubters in win over NC State 6B

All this and so much more in this week’s FOOTBALL FRENZY, exclusively in the Pickens County Courier NOW ON SALE! Get the print edition at a grocery, drug or convenience store near you. LOGIN AND SEE ENTIRE SECTION!

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login