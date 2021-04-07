Inspiration at sunrise

Dillard Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens held their annual Easter sunrise service on Sunday. The event brought many out to hear a moving and inspirational message given by the Rev. Ken Lawson. In his message, Lawson asked those in attendance “Who will roll your stone back?”, referring to the scripture where the tombstone was rolled back to find that Jesus Christ had risen, leaving the tomb empty on the very first Easter. This was the first event held at Dillard since the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured here, Lawson delivers his message as the morning sun appears over the wall at Hillcrest on Easter Sunday.