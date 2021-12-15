Jeep auction to benefit children’s hospital

The Upstate Legends Jeep Club has received donations of around 10 kids’ Jeeps that have been outfitted like Hinkle’s Jeeps in honor of local Jeep legend Larry Hinkle. The Jeeps will be auctioned off to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 2:30 p.m. tihs Sunday, Dec. 19, at Legacy Square in downtown Pickens. Hinkle and his wife, Mary, rode in Sunday’s Pickens Christmas parade along with some of the Jeeps to be auctioned off. For more information about the event, email camalanhinkle@gmail.com.