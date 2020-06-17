July 4th event to be only fireworks

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Easley’s Fourth of July celebration will feature only fireworks.

The impact of the pandemic on Independence Day activities was discussed at city council’s June 8 meeting. Council’s regular July meeting will not take place until after the holiday.

City public information officer and marketing director Chase Campbell said “the Fourth of July event this year will just be the fireworks.”

“After meeting in our staff meetings and seeing what other municipalities are doing about their usual Fourth of July events, we’re only going to do the fireworks display,” he said. “We’re not going to have any type of food trucks. We’re not going to have any type of rides, games or nothing like that.”

Residents who want to go out to watch the fireworks show should utilize “downtown businesses and the restaurants that we have downtown,” Campbell said.

“We don’t want to invite any type of food vendor outside of the city that’s not downtown to come in and serve anybody, just because the downtown businesses and restaurants have suffered a major loss in business,” he said.