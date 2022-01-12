Keeping it clean

A group of local volunteers wanted the roads in the community to be a little cleaner entering the new year. The group picked up 18 large bags of trash on various roads throughout the city of Pickens on a very chilly Saturday morning Jan. 8. It was 28 degrees when they started. The project was organized by the Active Pickens Partnership, a group made up of various local organizations for the improvement of the community. Participating in the project from the partnership were members from Boy Scout Troop 51, Cub Scout Pack 51, Smith Chapel, Pickens Presbyterian Church and Grace United Methodist Church. The partnership will be hosting other community projects throughout the year.