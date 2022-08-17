Kennel Club gives $1,500 to Pickens Police Department

The Clemson Kennel Club made a $1,500 donation to the Pickens Police Department last week for additions to the department’s K-9 unit. In addition to the donation, in conjunction with the CKC, the department was able to qualify for a grant of up to $7,500 from the American Kennel Club. “We sincerely hope that individuals and merchants in the city along with the service clubs will be inspired to get behind this fundraising effort and contribute to this very worthwhile cause,” the Clemson Kennel Club said in a news release. “The K-9 unit will be an invaluable asset for the Pickens Police Department and add a much-needed level of policing for the entire city. The club presented a check to the police department on Aug. 10 at the Central-Clemson Branch Library. The department recently acquired a new K-9, Duke, pictured at left with his handler, officer Braden Wimpey, to join K-9 officer Boss, pictured above at right with his handler, Caleb Cassell. Photos by Jessica Mackey/Courier