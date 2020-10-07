Lady Blue Flame downs Easley, celebrates Gentry at Senior Night

**WEBSITE EXTRA**

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team defeated region opponent

Easley last week in a five-set thriller and celebrated senior Maddy Gentry at Senior Night.

The Lady Blue Flame’s record currently stands at 9-4 overall, 6-0 in region play. All four of Pickens’ losses have come against 5A schools.

“I am very proud of the Lady Flame for competing so well this week both at home and away on the road,” said Lady Blue Flame Assistant Coach Pamela Clarkson. “This was an important week of strong competition as we have already passed the mid-season mark. We were 3-2 on the week, with our two losses coming from 5A Mauldin and Dorman. Our young ladies have stepped it up and shown a lot of heart and determination.”

In addition to the Oct. 1 home win against Easley in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium, the Blue Flame celebrated Senior Night and honored setter Maddy Gentry, the only senior on a young team that features seven juniors and four sophomores.

The Lady Blue Flame prevailed against Easley 3-2, the first five-set match of the season. The score by sets was 25-16, 19-25, 27-25, 14-25, 15-7. Sophomore Lauren Dow had nine kills to lead the Blue Flame, followed by junior Caroline Lucas with five. Dow and Maddy Gentry tied for assists with 13 apiece. Junior Bailee Earnhardt was the digs’ leader with 29, and Dow had 13. Sophomore Faith Clarkson had the most blocks with five, followed by Lucas with three. Sophomore Macie Gentry led in serving with two aces on the night, and her sister Maddy and junior Ali Pace had one ace apiece.

The Lady Blue Flame fell to the 5A Lady Mavericks of Mauldin on Sept. 29 at Mauldin 3-1. In a tournament played at Eastside High School in Greenville Oct. 3, Pickens defeated the Lady Eagles of Eastside and the Lady Knights of St. Joseph’s Catholic School of Greenville, each 2-1, and lost to the Lady Cavaliers of Dorman High (Spartanburg) 2-0.

Pickens High played at region opponent Travelers Rest Tuesday night with results unavailable at press time.

The Lady Blue Flame will host region foe Westside High School of Anderson Thursday evening in Pickens. The junior varsity match begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match. The Lady Blue Flame play the Powdersville Lady Patriots Saturday, Oct. 10 in Powdersville.