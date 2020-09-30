Lady Flame win three road matches

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team went on the road last week and collected three wins, against Greenville, Westside and Walhalla.

The Lady Blue Flame’s record currently stands at 6-2 overall and 5-0 in region play. The wins against Westside and Walhalla were in Region I-4A matches.

“Being on the road all week is tough, but the girls always make the bus rides home fun and memorable,” Pickens coach Rikki Owens said. “The girls are developing a strong chemistry,

You must be logged in to view this content.