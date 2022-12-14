Lady Lions fall short to Bulldogs

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Despite being down for more than 10 minutes, the Daniel High School girls’ basketball team kept its composure enough to cut the lead to five with just under four minutes left in the third quarter against Hart County on Monday.

However, the same mistakes that burned the Lions early on came back to bite them again, with turnovers and defensive lapses allowing the Bulldogs to quickly retake control and pull ahead for a 63-47 win.

With buckets from Ashlyn Land and Colleen Dimaio, the Lions felt good about cutting the deficit to 36-31 after trailing by 10 at the break, and Daniel head coach Cosandar Griffin called a timeout to get her team to settle in on the defensive end.

Instead, the Lions gave up back-to-back three-pointers, and by the end of the third they were still down 11

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login