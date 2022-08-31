Landscaper’s Supply grand opening

Landscaper’s Supply of Easley will hold a grand opening at its new location at 6420 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley this Thursday through Saturday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 11 a.m. Friday. Landscaper’s Supply is a one-stop-shop for residential and commercial landscaping needs in Upstate South Carolina. The company is one of the most trusted landscaping supply and hardware companies in Anderson, Easley, Greenville, Greer, Simpsonville and the surrounding Upstate areas and offers lawn, garden and landscaping materials, as well as a variety of lawn equipment parts, rentals and repair services.