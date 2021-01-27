Lapses haunt Lions after loss to West-Oak

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

WESTMINSTER — The Daniel High School boys’ basketball team struggled throughout last Tuesday’s contest with West-Oak and had a 14-point deficit to show for it with just more than four minutes left in the game.

However, that deficit dwindled to five in the following two minutes as Daniel fought back down the stretch. Needing to get a stop in order to secure victory, the Lions were unable to stop

