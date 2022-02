Prisma Health celebrates opening of new $1.9M cancer care center at Baptist Easley

EASLEY — Prisma Health celebrated the grand opening of the Larry Winn M.D. Cancer Care Unit on Monday at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

The $1.9 million initiative will provide a patient-centered experience that delivers all levels of infusion capability and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login