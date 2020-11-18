Legion, Robinson’s to honor fallen veterans

EASLEY — Easley American Legion Post 52, along with Robinson’s Memorial Gardens on Powdersville Road, will be paying honor to fallen veterans at 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

As part of a national program, a wreath will be placed on every veteran’s grave in the veterans section of the cemetery. Special speaker will be retired Army Col. Jarrel Alexander of Pickens.

The public is welcome to attend the event.

Wreaths Across America is a program to enable designated cemeteries across America to place wreaths on individual graves as at Arlington National Cemetery. There is a fundraising program to help in the effort. A donation of $15 will help cover expenses.

Anyone wishing to donate to the project may make donations to “Wreaths Across America,” American Legion Post 52, 118A Legion Street, Easley, SC 29642 or call (864) 230-4765.