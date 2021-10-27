Legislators say despite cost, road repairs necessary

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

PICKENS — Whether or not there is agreement with Pickens County Council’s decision last month to approve a 9.6-mill increase to repair existing roads and create a reserve fund for future road improvements, members of the

local legislative delegation said the issue is one that has to be addressed.

“I’ve talked to the county administrator (Ken Roper), and once we start seeing orange cones and roads repaired, I think people will at least appreciate the fact that they’re getting at least something for their tax money,” State House Rep. Davey Hiott of Pickens said. “A lot of times, we raise taxes and it doesn’t go for what you say you’re going to use it for. But, here, I think you’re going to see orange cones go up and roads

