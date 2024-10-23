Liberty City Administrator resigns

LIBERTY — Liberty city administrator Philip Trotter tendered his resignation last week.

In a letter to Mayor Erica Romo Woods and city council dated Oct. 14, Trotter expressed his “deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the City of Liberty and for the professional relationships I have built during my time here.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated team and to contribute to the positive steps we have made together in advancing our city’s growth and development,” he wrote. “We have made meaningful progress

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login