Liberty comes up short in state title match

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — Entering Saturday’s Class 2A state volleyball championship against defending Class 3A state champion Oceanside Collegiate, the Liberty Red Devils knew they were in for a challenge despite not dropping a set for the entirety of the playoffs.

That challenge became real for the Red Devils early on, as the Landsharks took the first set 25-16 and jumped out to a 24-19 lead in set two. Facing the possibility of having to win three straight sets, Liberty head coach Carla Simpson called a timeout to try to rally her team. The

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login