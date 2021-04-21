Liberty firefighters commended for saving woman’s life

LIBERTY — Two Liberty Fire District firefighters were recently recognized for life-saving efforts earlier this year.

During Pickens County Council’s April 5 meeting, county administrator Ken Roper brought up Fire Chief Chris Rowland and Lt. Jonathan Bryant.

“I want to read you a little bit about what these two gentlemen did recently, so you’ll know what our public servants in this county are willing to do and actually do” Roper told council.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Pickens

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login