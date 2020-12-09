Liberty football coach resigns

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — After a trying season in 2020, the Liberty High School Red Devils will have to replace long-tenured head football coach Kyle Stewart heading into the 2021 season.

Stewart, who is also the school’s athletic director, announced his resignation late last week, according to School District of Pickens County spokesman John Eby.

A 2002 Easley High School graduate, Stewart began his coaching career with a seven-year tenure as an assistant for the Green Wave before leaving for Liberty as an assistant in 2010.

Stewart took over as head coach in 2011 and had a prosperous

