Liberty girl headed to national rodeo finals

Joleigh Galloway of Liberty has been competing in rodeos since she was 3 years old and will now have a chance to compete against the country’s best at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo. Galloway qualified for the finals in the events of pole bending, goat tying and ribbon roping. The event is set to take place in Des Moines, Iowa, and will be held from June 20-26. “I am super nervous about nationals, but I’m going to try my hardest and give 110 percent,” Galloway said.