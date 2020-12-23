Liberty man, 51, dies in accident

LIBERTY — A Liberty man was killed in a single-vehicle accident last week.

Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan identified the victim as Patrick Steven Barr, 51, of Terrapin Crossing Road in Liberty.

The accident took place at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 16 on U.S. Highway 178 at Red Barn Road, three miles south of Liberty, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The accident occurred as Barr was driving a 2006 Toyota pickup truck east on Highway 178, he said.

The truck passed a car in a lawful passing zone and returned to its lane before traveling off the right side of the road and striking a tree, Bolt said.

Barr was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Bolt said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, Duncan said.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.