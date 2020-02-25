Liberty school gets new name

LIBERTY — The Pickens County School Board approved Liberty Primary School as the new name of Chastain Road Elementary School on Monday night, effective at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The name approval follows the board’s decision last year for Chastain Road to become a primary school serving all Liberty area students in Pre-K through second grade.

Chastain Road principal Jessica Patterson presented the name recommendation to the board

You must be logged in to view this content.