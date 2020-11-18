Liberty school has 76 students quarantined

COUNTY — More than 10 percent of the students at Liberty Primary School were quarantined as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 last week, according to the School District of Pickens County.

In its weekly update, the district said five staff members and 76 students at the school were quarantined, though only one staff member and one student tested positive for the virus, with one of those attending school.

According to its website, Liberty Primary has an enrollment of

