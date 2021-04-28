Light at the end of the tunnel

Well, the great day finally came!

Just in time for the birthday of our twin grandkids, my wife Kathy and I crossed the threshold into the realm of the fully vaccinated.

And that meant that — after more than a year of our only interaction with those two, and with our three other grandchildren, being either on the phone or out in the front yard from 10 feet away — we were able to hug them.

It was awesome!

“We’re huggable!” I told them as they came running in the front door and jumped into my outstretched arms.

It felt wonderful. We were all so excited. I think I even heard Harper, who turned 8 along with her brother Wyatt, say, “I don’t

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login