Lions fall short in Christmas tourney

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — After a slow start to the season, the Daniel Lions boys’ basketball team got back on track during its annual Christmas tournament last week.

Following a 1-4 start to the season, the Lions got off to a great start in tournament play against Liberty on Dec. 21 with a 68-38 win.

“We just need some momentum going into January,” Daniel head coach Ben Touchberry said after the win. “I think this one helped some guys get some experience and helped us kind of piece this thing together from a chemistry

