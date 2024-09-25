Lions outlast Pickens in five sets

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — In a battle for first place in Region 2-4A, the Daniel High School volleyball team travelled to Pickens last Tuesday and quickly took a 2-0 lead through two sets against the Blue Flame.

Pickens responded by taking the next two sets and led 10-7 in the decisive fifth set before the Lions stormed back to take it 15-13 and give the Blue Flame their first region loss in over a decade.

“This team is so mentally tough,” Daniel head volleyball coach Hayley Hoover said after the win. “I’m

