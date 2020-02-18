Lions spoil Pickens’ senior night

By John Robert Ayers

Courier Sports

news@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Daniel boys’ basketball team played the role of spoiler on senior night against Pickens on Feb. 11, as they topped the Blue Flame, 72-41.

A total team effort for the Lions, every Daniel player scored, with senior Andrew Latiff leading the Lions with 14 points behind a 4-of-6 shooting effort from three-point range.

Pickens seniors Jake Alexander, Antonio Freeman, Garrett White and Drake Lesley were honored during the game. Pickens coach Jeff Harrelson spoke highly of the group, and for the future as well.

“Your seniors are always the backbone of your program,” he said. “I’m going to miss

