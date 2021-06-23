Local athletes compete in US Olympic Trials

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

EUGENE, Ore. — Two of Pickens County’s finest athletes are competing among the nation’s best at the United States Olympic Trials this week.

Laurie Barton, a 2016 graduate of Daniel High School, will compete in the 800-meter run later this week, while Keyshawn King, a 2018 Liberty High School graduate, finished competition in the triple jump on Monday.

King began his run at the Olympic Trials on Saturday as one of

