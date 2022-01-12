Local Humane Society receiving donations in honor of Betty White

COUNTY — Betty White, America’s Golden Girl, was mostly known for being an actress and comedian.

But White was also a pet enthusiast and animal welfare advocate who worked with organizations including the Los Angeles Zoo Commission, the Morris Animal Foundation, African Wildlife Foundation, and Actors and Others for Animals. Her interest in animal welfare began in the early 1970s.

“For nearly a century, Betty White has been a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate, and we

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login