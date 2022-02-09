Local men hit, killed on roads

COUNTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating separate incidents that claimed the lives of two Pickens County residents on Monday.

Pickens County deputy coroner Heather Harrison identified the victims as 43-year-old Gregory Crocker of Church Street in Pickens and 64-year-old William Wright of Melrose Drive in Easley.

State troopers said both men were hit by vehicles and died, Wright while riding a motorized scooter and

