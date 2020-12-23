Local movie with a message makes TV debut

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Local talent recently came together to tell a timeless story in a modern way.

The short film “Christmas Possibilities” premiered Monday, Dec. 21, on Roku TV.

“I am very pleased with what they’ve been able to put together,” said Pickens County Council chairman Roy Costner, who wrote the majority of the script. “It’s a 20-minute movie that tells this great Christmas story.”

The movie is the result of discussions had at Costner’s church, Hilltop Wesleyan in Liberty, in October.

“We were sitting at church saying we don’t think we can

You must be logged in to view this content.