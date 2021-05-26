Local residents urged to reduce use of plastics

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County administrator Ken Roper is asking residents to reduce their use of single-use plastics to help the county address a recycling issue.

Roper called plastics “a big, big issue that the county is dealing with” during a Facebook Live video posted to the county’s page Friday morning.

The county’s recycling centers have had “several struggles” during the pandemic, he said.

“No struggle is bigger than the issue that we’re facing with plastics,” Roper

