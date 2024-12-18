Local ties to the Battle of the Bulge on the 80th anniversary

By Tom von Kaenel

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge is an important milestone because it allows us to honor and reflect on one of the most significant battles of World War II, which played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the war and demonstrating the resilience of those who fought in it. Here are some reasons why remembering this anniversary is essential:

Commemorating the Sacrifice and Bravery

The Battle of the Bulge, which took place from December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945, was the last major German offensive on the Western Front. It involved brutal combat in harsh winter conditions and cost thousands of lives.

Local residents like Douglas Bradbury, from Seneca, Clemson Class of 1940, and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login