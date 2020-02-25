Local wrestlers qualify for state

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — With winter sports nearly coming to an end, many of the county’s top high school wrestlers are preparing to wrestle for a state championship on Saturday in Anderson.

In the 5A ranks, Easley High School will be represented by a trio of seniors at this year’s championships, with Shylo Carr, Josh Hill and Caleb Holcombe placing at the Upper State qualifiers for the Green Wave.

Carr was a five seed in the heavyweight qualifying bracket, but upset Sean Grennan from Nation Ford and Zach McRae from Byrnes to lock up the three seed in the state

