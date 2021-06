Pickens, Easley men facing murder charges in Myrtle Beach killings

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

MYRTLE BEACH — Three Pickens County men are charged with murder following what Myrtle Beach police describe as a drug deal gone wrong.

Brandon Ezekiel Hembree, 21, and Daniel Alexander Hembree, 20, both of Easley, and Brady Gilcrease, 20, of Pickens,

