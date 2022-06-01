Loftis looking for residents with unclaimed property

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis may be looking for you. That’s because his office has more than $13.6 million in unclaimed funds that belongs to people living in Pickens County.

“An important part of our work at the state treasurer’s office is returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and it’s probably one of the most enjoyable parts of my job as your state treasurer,” Loftis said. “We know this money can make a meaningful impact on our citizens, local businesses, churches, schools

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login