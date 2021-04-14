Major Impact

Liberty residents and business owners were shocked last Wednesday when a Norfolk Southern freight train plowed through a mobile home. The mobile home had gotten stuck on the tracks on U.S. Highway 178 in the middle of town. The accident happened around 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the accident, but the mobile home was completely destroyed after being cut in two by the train. Parts of the home were scattered from the impact site all the way to the overpass bridge near Calumet Baptist Church. Liberty police and firefighters called in workers to clean up the mess. Pictured here from the south side of the tracks, a knuckleboom loader picks up parts of the mobile home in efforts to reopen the highway as the train sits at a dead stop in the background. The cleanup continued throughout the afternoon and evening, with the train finally able to pull away from Liberty around 4 p.m. Rocky Nimmons/Courier