Man accused of firing at deputy now behind bars

COUNTY — A Seneca man who authorities said shot at an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputy before eventually evading police near Norris was behind bars in Pickens County on Tuesday.

Christopher Lee O’Donald, 38, was caught late Friday in Hampton County, northeast of Beaufort and Hilton Head, according to a news release from Oconee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Watt.

O’Donald was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Fugitive Task Force, according

