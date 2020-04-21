Man arrested after Easley store robbery

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — An Anderson County man is facing charges after an Easley convenience store was robbed Wednesday.

Michael Alain Gadoury, 38, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple larceny, according to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chuck James.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call April 15 about an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Zee Mart located at 1522 Anderson Highway in Easley, James said.

After arriving, deputies were told a white man had entered the store, presented a firearm and stolen money and goods from the store, he said.

The clerk told deputies the subject fled the scene toward Anderson County in a white SUV, according to James.

PCSO detectives contacted detectives with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and learned a similar vehicle was known to frequent an area just inside Anderson County, not far from where the robbery occurred, he said.

James said that while deputies were approaching the Anderson County line, they saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the robbery and conducted a traffic stop.

The vehicle’s driver identified the man who entered the store as Gadoury, but he was not in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, James said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted Pickens County detectives in checking Gadoury’s home.

Gadoury was later found a short distance from his home, James said.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Pickens County Detention Center, he said.