Man arrested near elementary school

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Several Pickens schools were placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man was seen near Hagood Elementary School with what was originally believed to be a gun.

The incident occurred at 1:04 p.m., according to a release from the Pickens Police Department.

Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach said an elementary school student spotted the man in the woodline near Hagood Elementary School and “did the right thing.”

“They saw something,” he said. “They believed that they saw a firearm in the person’s hand. The student did the

