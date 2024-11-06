Man charged with assaulting Dollar General employee

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — An Anderson man was arrested Friday after police allege he assaulted a Dollar General employee.

According to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office release issued Friday, authorities received a 911 call that morning about an assault at the Dollar General at 2505 Walhalla Highway in Pickens.

The release said a man assaulted a store employee and then left the scene

