Man charged with assaulting Dollar General employee
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — An Anderson man was arrested Friday after police allege he assaulted a Dollar General employee.
According to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office release issued Friday, authorities received a 911 call that morning about an assault at the Dollar General at 2505 Walhalla Highway in Pickens.
The release said a man assaulted a store employee and then left the scene
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login