Man charged with murder after body found in Six Mile

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — A 29-year-old man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found near a park in Six Mile on Sunday morning.

Daniel Michael Watkins was arrested Monday in Johnson County, Tenn., according to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim

