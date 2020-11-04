Man charged with murder after body found in Six Mile
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
SIX MILE — A 29-year-old man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found near a park in Six Mile on Sunday morning.
Daniel Michael Watkins was arrested Monday in Johnson County, Tenn., according to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login